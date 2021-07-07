Overturned Gasoline Tanker Closes Section Of Nassau Expressway, Police Say

A section of a busy area roadway remains closed following the crash of a tanker truck that leaked a large amount of gasoline.

The crash took place around 5:18 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, on the Nassau Expressway between Burnside Avenue and Bay Boulevard in Queens.

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the roadway remained closed between Bay Boulevard and Mott Avenue, said the Nassau County Police.

Authorities said there are more than 11,000 gallons of gasoline on the tanker truck which was doused and soaked with foam to prevent any kind of fire.

There is no word of any injuries.

Currently, a crane is working to right the tanker to clear the roadway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

