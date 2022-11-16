Out-Of-State Duo Busted With Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop In East Garden City, Police Say

Two out-of-state men are facing charges after they were allegedly busted with loaded guns during a traffic stop on Long Island.

State Police troopers first spotted the suspects’ vehicle at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Garden City.

Troopers watched as their Nissan Altima, which had a Pennsylvania registration, failed to stop at a stop sign near the exit ramp to Zeckendorf Boulevard, according to police.

During the stop, Nicholas Caple, age 24, and Maurice Tucker, age 23, both of North Carolina, were removed from the vehicle “for officer safety,” police said.

A search of the car turned up a loaded Glock 43 .9mm handgun in the driver side door panel, along with another .45 caliber gun on the passenger seat, according to police.

Both men were arrested without incident on charges of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Caple, who was driving, was additionally cited for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

They were arraigned Monday, Nov. 14, at First District Court in Hempstead.

