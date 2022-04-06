One Suspect Apprehended, Two At-Large After 'Forcible' Uniondale Robbery

One man is in custody and two suspects are at-large following a “forcible” robbery on Long Island, police said.

A 56-year-old man was at his Uniondale home, located on Duryea Avenue, with a woman shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4, a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department said, and as the latter was leaving his home, she called a man to notify him that she was leaving.

It is alleged that two men - both of whom knew the victim - then arrived at the home and forcibly entered the residence.

Police said that once inside the home, one suspect began to strangle the victim, while the other went upstairs to grab a lockbox with cash and a Ka-Bar knife inside.

The two men then fled on foot and the victim called the police.

According to investigators, detectives identified Uniondale resident Ervin Morrison, age 58, as a suspect, and he was arrested without incident for his role in the robbery. While he was being arrested, police said that Morrison was found to be in possession of alleged heroin.

During the incident, police said that the victim suffered bruising on his neck, though he refused medical attention at the scene.

The second man and woman are still at-large and have not been apprehended.

Morrison was charged with:

Third-degree robbery;

Two counts of second-degree robbery;

First-degree burglary;

Second-degree burglary;

Grand larceny;

Criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, April 5.

