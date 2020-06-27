One Store Clerk Charged In Long Island Underage Drinking Enforcement Detail

A store clerk on Long Island was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor during a sting operation by New York State Police.

On Monday, June 22, New York State Police investigators conducted an underage drinker enforcement operation in the town of Riverhead, targeting smoke shops, gas stations, and liquor stores.

During the sting, a clerk at one of 14 stores investigated sold an alcoholic beverage to a State Police operative who was underage.

Yi Sheng Zheng, 42, of Patchogue, who is a clerk at Peconic Wine & Liquor on Old Country Road in Riverhead was arrested and charged with unlawful dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage.

Other stores that were in compliance in Riverhead:

Shreehari Beer and Smoke on East Main Street;

Michael’s Liquors on East Main Street;

OK Petroleum on East Main Street;

Wine Mart on Old Country Road;

Speedway Gas on Old Country Road;

Roanoke Plaza Liquors on Old Country Road;

Citgo Minimart on Osborn Avenue;

BP Gas on Old Country Road;

Mobil Gas on Old Country Road;

Riverhead Liquor Mart on Old Country Road;

Speedway Gas on Old Country Road;

BP Gas on West Main Street;

Lucky Liquors on West Main Street.

