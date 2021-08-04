One Shot, Two Others Beaten At Nassau County Party

Police are investigating after two people were injured by a group of people at a Long Island party, and a 38-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Nassau County Police Department reported that the shooting happened at 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in New Hyde Park.

Several people began beating a 23-year-old man at a party that was being held in the area of 50 Nassau Terminal Road, police said.

When a 19-year-old woman tried to stop the fight, two of the suspects pointed pistols at her, and another suspect hit her over the head with a glass bottle, said police.

The two people then fired shots into the crowd, hitting a 38-year-old man in the leg, before they fled the scene in multiple vehicles, NCPD reported.

Police said when officers arrived, the 23-year-old had already been taken to the hospital. Authorities said he is in stable condition.

The man who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and he is also in stable condition.

Police said the 19-year-old woman declined medical attention at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

