One Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Police & Fire

Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A Long Island resident was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash.

It took place around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, when a man driving a 2008 Nissan SUV on 5th Avenue in Bay Shore in Suffolk County turned east, striking a 2019 Harley Davidson, ejecting the driver.

According to police, the motorcyclist, William Lefferts, age 61, of Bay Shore, was transported to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Aristidas Andrade, age 43, also of Bay Shore, was not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

