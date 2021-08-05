One Seriously Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a Long Island man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened just before 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 in Middle Island.

Gabriel Casado, age 19, of Middle Island, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruise southbound on County Road 21, 200 feet north of Longwood Road, when the vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane, striking a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 29-year-old man from Shirley, Suffolk County Police said.

Casado was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Shirley man was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

