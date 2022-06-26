One Seriously Injured In Crash On Westbury Roadway

One person was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV and a scooter on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. Sunday, June 26 in Westbury.

A 2020 Nissan SUV, operated by a 23-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on Old Country Road when it struck the electric scooter operated by a 75-year-old-man that was traveling northbound on Post Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Both operators were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The SUV driver had minor injuries and the man had severe trauma to his head and chest and is in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice or updates.

