One Person Hit When Multiple Shots Fired At Nassau County Apartment Complex, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
One man was shot in Long Beach after multiple bullets were fired in a common hallway of an apartment complex.
Photo Credit: Long Beach Police Department

A man was shot on Long Island after multiple rounds were fired in a common hallway entrance at an apartment complex.

The incident took place around 5:30 a.m., Sunday, May 23, at 431 East Boadway in Long Beach, said Sergeant Brett Curtis of the Long Beach Police.

When police responded to the area, they found the man with non-life-threatening injuries, Curtis said. 

Multiple rounds were fired into a common hallway entrance. One of the rounds struck the victim and one of the rounds went through the window of a separate occupied apartment, he said.

No one in that apartment was injured. 

Long Beach detectives are actively investigating, Curtis said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Long Beach Detective Division at 516-705-7320.

