One Killed In Long Island Crash Between Ford F-150, SUV On Long Island Roadway

One person was killed and two injured in a crash before a pickup truck and SUV on Long Island.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. Thursday, July 22, in Manorville.

A 25-year-old Manorville man was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on South Street when his truck struck a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling eastbound on South Street, Suffolk County Police said.

The driver of the F-150, the driver of the Hyundai, and his passenger were all transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said. The passenger in the Hyundai died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the occupants in the Hyundai are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.