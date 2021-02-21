One Killed In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash at a Long Island intersection overnight.

It happened on Sunday, Feb. 21 just before 4 a.m. in Patchogue.

A male pedestrian was walking on North Ocean Avenue, just south of Roe Boulevard, when he was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

