Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

One Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

A person was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at approximately 11:45 p.m. in Middle Island.

A 2007 Infiniti sedan was traveling southbound on Rocky Point Road, south of Whiskey Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, caught fire and became fully engulfed, Suffolk County Police said. 

The Middle Island Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze.

The driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, has not yet been identified by police and was pronounced dead at the scene.

