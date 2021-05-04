Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Killed In Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle On Residential Long Island Roadway

Joe Lombardi
The area where the crash happened.
The area where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on a residential Long Island roadway.

It happened Monday, May 3 at approximately 5:25 p.m. in Centereach.

James Vollert, 55, of Centereach, was operating his 1972 Honda Motorcycle north on Oxhead Road when he crashed into a southbound 2016 Honda SUV that was making a left-hand turn into a driveway on Oxhead Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Vollert was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The operator of the Honda, Robert Lisa, 45, of Coram, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

