One Driver Dead, Second Hospitalized In Route 27 Crash Between Box Truck, Tractor-Trailer

A tractor-trailer and box truck collided on Sunrise Highway, leaving one driver dead and the second hospitalized on Long Island.

New York State Police troopers responded at approximately 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, where there was a reported crash on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) near the exit 62 eastbound exit in Southampton.

Police said that the driver of the box truck and the driver of the tractor-trailer were both injured and transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. The passenger of the box truck succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police in Troop L by calling (631) 756-3300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.