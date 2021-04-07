Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Police & Fire

Officer Rushes To Aid Injured Baby Owl On Long Island

Zak Failla
Suffolk County Police Officer Andrew Hooghuis and the owl. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A baby owl was recused by Suffolk County Police officers in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A baby owl was recused by Suffolk County Police officers in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

It was no hoot for a small family of owls when one suffered an injury.

A quick-thinking police officer on Long Island offered an assist to a mother owl and area homeowner after her baby hurt itself and required a helping hand in Huntington Station.

Suffolk County Police Officer Andrew Hooghuis responded to the backyard of a Huntington Station home shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, following a 911 call from a homeowner regarding a reportedly injured owl.

Suffolk County Police Officer Andrew Hooghuis and the baby owl.

Suffolk County Police

Upon arrival, Hooghuis sprung into action while the owl’s mother looked on intently. The officer managed to contain the baby owl in a small towel and united it with its mother until animal rescue and members from the Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown to evaluate the spooked bird, which only suffered minor injuries.

