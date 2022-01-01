Officer Hospitalized After Woman Becomes Combative At Nassau County Holiday Inn, Police Say

An officer was hospitalized with multiple injuries after a woman became combative at a Long Island hotel, according to police.

Events unfolded around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 in Carle Place.

Police were dispatched for a disturbance that had occurred at the Holiday Inn located at 369 Old Country Road.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, they observed a man and woman arguing, according to Nassau County Police.

While attempting to separate the two, the woman, identified as Amber Dickens, age 28, of Lakeview, became physically combative, said police.

Officers attempted to restrain her and she flailed her arms, striking an officer multiple times, causing substantial pain to the officer's neck, right knee, and right wrist areas, according to police.

Dickens also pushed the officer and spit in another officer's face before finally being placed under arrest, said police.

Dickens was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital for assessment.

A police officer was also transported to a nearby hospital for the treatment for injuries sustained.

Dickens has been charged with:

Assault of a police officer,

Obstructing government administration,

Resisting arrest.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.