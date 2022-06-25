Officer Hospitalized After Franklin Square Teen Larceny Suspect Becomes Combative, Police Say

A responding officer was hospitalized after a teenage grand larceny suspect became combative near a Long Island park.

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24 in Franklin Square, officers responded to Rath Park on Fenworth Boulevard for a disturbance between two juveniles.

After arriving on the scene, officers were informed that a male juvenile subject, age 17, took a backpack from a 15-year-old boy, Nassau County Police said.

Officers approached the 17-year-old subject at the intersection of Hoffman Street and Fenworth Boulevard, where he refused to comply with multiple verbal commands and then actively resisted arrest, police said.

After a brief struggle, he was placed in custody.

As a result, an officer suffered an injury, as the 17-year-old was combative while resisting arrest, said police. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, has been charged with:

Second-degree assault,

Fourth-degree grand larceny,

Obstructing governmental administration,

Resisting arrest.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 25, in the youth part of First District Court in Hempstead.

