Police & Fire

Officer Hospitalized After Franklin Square Teen Larceny Suspect Becomes Combative, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Rath Park on Fenworth Boulevard in Franklin Square.
A responding officer was hospitalized after a teenage grand larceny suspect became combative near a Long Island park.

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24 in Franklin Square, officers responded to Rath Park on Fenworth Boulevard for a disturbance between two juveniles. 

After arriving on the scene, officers were informed that a male juvenile subject, age 17, took a backpack  from a 15-year-old boy, Nassau County Police said.

Officers approached the 17-year-old subject at the intersection of Hoffman Street and Fenworth Boulevard, where he refused to comply with multiple verbal commands and then actively resisted arrest, police said.  

After a brief struggle, he was placed in custody.

As a result, an officer suffered an injury, as the 17-year-old was combative while resisting arrest, said police. The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, has been charged with:

  • Second-degree assault,
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny,
  • Obstructing governmental administration,
  • Resisting arrest. 

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, June 25, in the youth part of First District Court in Hempstead.

