Officer Hospitalized After Evacuating Couple During Long Island House Fire

Joe Lombardi
The area of Abinet Court in Selden where the blaze broke out.
The area of Abinet Court in Selden where the blaze broke out. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A police officer was hospitalized with smoke inhalation after he entered a burning Long Island home to evacuate a couple inside.

The blaze broke out just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2 in Selden.

The officer, Sean Kalletta, of the Suffolk County Police Department, entered the burning home on Abinet Court and found two residents attempting to rescue their two dogs. 

Kalletta escorted Robert Baker, 55, and his wife Debra Baker, 51, out of their home and attempted to rescue the dogs, according to police. 

One of the dogs bit the officer, who was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and a dog bite.

The Selden Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. First Assistant Chief Keith Kostrna and Farmingville Fire Department Firefighter Richard Piccirello rescued a dog from the residence. 

Police officers transported the dog to Animal Emergency Service in Selden for treatment. The dog is expected to recover, said police, who noted that a second dog exited the home on its own and was uninjured.

Units from the Centereach, Coram, Setauket, Terryville, and Medford fire departments also assisted. 

Suffolk County Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.

