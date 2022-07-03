Oceanside Robbery Suspect On The Run After Firing Shots, Police Say

Police on Long Island are searching for a robbery suspect who shot a store employee.

The incident took place around 3:20 p.m., Sunday, March 6 at the Da Smoke Spot located at 230 Merrick Road in Oceanside.

During the robbery, an unknown man entered the shop and confronted a 26-year-old male employee, and began an argument, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired two rounds, hitting the employee once in the chest, police said.

The suspect then fled the store in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

The suspect is described as being 5-foot-9 with a light complexion. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a baseball hat, and had a black mask covering his face.

He was carrying a black/red duffle bag on his shoulder and a second black bag across his chest, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

