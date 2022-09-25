Contact Us
Occupants Escape From Burning Laurel Hollow Home, Police Say

The three occupants of a Long Island home were able to escape without injuries when a fire broke out. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The three occupants of a Long Island home were able to escape without injuries when a fire broke out.

Emergency responders raced to the scene  in Laurel Hollow on The Laneat about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Nassau County Police Department said.

When the responders arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Sea Cliff, Roslyn, and Glenwood fire departments, along with others, dispatched more than 150 members to extinguish the blaze, according to the report.

Two firemen were treated for minor injuries and refused further medical treatment, said authorities.

Investigators determined that the fire was accidental, police said.

