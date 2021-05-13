NYPD Officer From Long Island Shot In Brooklyn

An NYPD cop from Long Island who was shot three times in Brooklyn is expected to live after his bulletproof vest protected his body when he was shot once in the chest area.

Brian McGurran, age 28, who was identified by Mayor Bill de Blasio, was shot around 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, in the borough's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

McGurran was shot after he and another officer got out of their unmarked vehicle to question a man, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

He was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, Shea said.

Shea added that one officer fired 12 rounds and McGurran fired nine.

“The officer, thank God, is here,” Shea said. “He is well, and he is expected to make a full recovery.”

McGurran has been on the force since April 2017 and works in the 81st Precinct, department officials said.

The shooting took place just four minutes after another shooting in the same area in which gang members opened fired on each other killing one and wounding another, Shea said.

Shea said the shooter, whose gun was recovered at the scene, was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

The shooter, identified as 26-year-old Boyce Hayward, is a reputed gang member with a long arrest history. Shea said he was well-known to the department.

Charges against him are pending.

McGurran, who is married, comes from a police family. His father is a retired detective and his brother is also an NYPD officer, officials said.

