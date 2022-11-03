NYC Duo Busted In Prostitution Sting At Merrick Spa, Police Say

Contact Us
Aling Wang, age 32, and Xiuhua Lei, age 54, were arrested by Nassau County Police on charges of prostitution Wednesday, Nov. 2, following an investigation at Ocean Beauty Body Spa in Merrick.
Two women are facing charges following an undercover investigation into illegal massages at a Long Island spa.

Aling Wang, age 32, and Xiuhua Lei, age 54, both of Queens, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Police said both women performed unauthorized massages and engaged in prostitution at Ocean Beauty Body Spa, located in Merrick on Merrick Avenue.

Wang and Lei were each charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution. 

They were issued appearance tickets to First District Court in Hempstead for Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Following their arrests, the location was secured by the Town of Hempstead Building Department.

