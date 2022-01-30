Contact Us
Nor'easter: Man Found Dead Beside Shovel In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Long Island.
Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Long Island. 

Officers responded to Belmont Circle in Syosset at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man was lying on his back with a shovel next to him, NCPD said. 

NCPD said the Syosset Fire Department also responded, and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.

Police said there is no criminality at this time.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.