Nor'easter: Man Found Dead Beside Shovel In Nassau County

Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Long Island.

Officers responded to Belmont Circle in Syosset at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The man was lying on his back with a shovel next to him, NCPD said.

NCPD said the Syosset Fire Department also responded, and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m.

Police said there is no criminality at this time.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

