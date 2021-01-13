Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Details Emerge In Case Of Human Remains Found Last Year On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
A sketch of what the victim may look like.
A sketch of what the victim may look like. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Suffolk County Police has released new information regarding the discovery of human remains last year on Long Island.

The body was discovered Sunday, March 15, at 75 Jay Road at 5:25 p.m. after a 911 caller reported skeletal remains had been found behind a home in Centereach, said the Suffolk County Police.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to be examined.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the department announced detectives have determined the deceased was a victim of violence. 

He was approximately 15 to 21 years old and was described as white or Hispanic, 5-feet-3 to 5-feet-5 inches tall, wearing size 4-and-half men’s sneakers. 

The shoes the victim was wearing.

Suffolk County Police Department

A side view of the shoe.

Suffolk County Police Department

The victim is believed to have been dead for approximately one year prior to finding the body, police said.

The belt buckle found with the remains.

Suffolk County Police Department

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

