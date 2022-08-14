New Cassel Man Accused Of Shooting At Driver In Hempstead

A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a driver on Long Island.

Terrell Nesbitt, of New Cassel, was arrested during a traffic stop in Baldwin at Carmer Court and James Court at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He is accused of pointing a .40 caliber handgun at a driver on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway in Hempstead at about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, and firing four rounds, striking the vehicle multiple times, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

NCPD said Nesbitt was charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 14, police said.

