New Cassel Man Accused Of Shooting At Driver In Hempstead

A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a driver on Long Island.
Terrell Nesbitt, of New Cassel, was arrested during a traffic stop in Baldwin at Carmer Court and James Court at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
He is accused of pointing a .40 caliber handgun at a driver on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway in Hempstead at about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, and firing four rounds, striking the vehicle multiple times, police said.
Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.
NCPD said Nesbitt was charged with:
- Second-degree attempted murder
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Reckless endangerment
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 14, police said.
