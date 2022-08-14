Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

New Cassel Man Accused Of Shooting At Driver In Hempstead

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Terrell Nesbitt
Terrell Nesbitt Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a driver on Long Island.

Terrell Nesbitt, of New Cassel, was arrested during a traffic stop in Baldwin at Carmer Court and James Court at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He is accused of pointing a .40 caliber handgun at a driver on Kennedy Avenue at Windsor Parkway in Hempstead at about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, and firing four rounds, striking the vehicle multiple times, police said.

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

NCPD said Nesbitt was charged with:

  • Second-degree attempted murder
  • Criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Reckless endangerment

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 14, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.