Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Woman Stopped In Car On Roadway Found Drunk With Kids In Car, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Long Island for allegedly driving while intoxicated with two children in the vehicle.
Jacqueline Lopez, of Elmont, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said officers saw a 2010 gray Audi stopped in the left lane of the Hempstead Turnpike near Litchfield Avenue in Elmont. The Audi was facing west and impeding traffic.

Police said Lopez was standing next to the Audi in the roadway and holding a stroller, which was carrying an infant. 

An investigation was conducted, and Lopez was arrested without incident, NCPD said.

The two passengers in the Audi, a 1-year-old and a 5-year-old, were released into the custody of a relative. 

Authorities said Lopez was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated
  • Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (child under 16) under the Leandra Law
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

She was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 26.

