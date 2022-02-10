Contact Us
Nassau County Woman Accused Of Assaulting Police Officers While Intoxicated

Nicole Valinote
Cindy Urquijo
Cindy Urquijo Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and accused of assaulting two police officers while intoxicated at a Long Island gym.

Cindy Urquijo, of New Hyde Park, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault in the incident that happened at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to the Nassau County Police Department. 

That night, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at LA Fitness, which is located at 1111 Marcus Ave. in New Hyde Park, NCPD said.

When officers arrived, they saw Urquijo was "agitated and highly intoxicated," and requested an ambulance, police said. 

When police tried to transport Urquijo to a hospital, she began fighting the officers, punching an officer in the face and biting another officer on his forearm, authorities said. 

Police said Urquijo was arrested and brought to a hospital.

The injured officers were treated at a hospital and released, NCPD said. 

Police said Urquijo was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

