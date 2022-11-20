Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Here's Projected Track, Timing For Thanksgiving Weekend Storm
Police & Fire

Nassau County Police Vehicle Fatally Strikes Man In Uniondale

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Front Street and New York Avenue in Uniondale
Front Street and New York Avenue in Uniondale Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after an unmarked Nassau County Police vehicle fatally struck a 46-year-old man.

The crash happened in Uniondale at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department said. 

The police vehicle struck the man while he was attempting to cross south on Front Street at the intersection of New York Avenue, police said.

NCPD said the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released.

Police said officers were also taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.