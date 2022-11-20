Nassau County Police Vehicle Fatally Strikes Man In Uniondale

An investigation is underway after an unmarked Nassau County Police vehicle fatally struck a 46-year-old man.

The crash happened in Uniondale at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department said.

The police vehicle struck the man while he was attempting to cross south on Front Street at the intersection of New York Avenue, police said.

NCPD said the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity was not released.

Police said officers were also taken to local hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

