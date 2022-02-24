Nassau County Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Tianna Ravenell was last seen in Hempstead at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

She was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, NCPD said.

Tianna is described as being 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She may be wearing white sneakers and black spandex pants.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Tianna's whereabouts to call police at 516-573-7347 or 911.

