Nassau County Police Search For Four Suspects In Robbery That Sent Man To The Hospital

Nicole Valinote
NCPD said the man had finished his shift at a laundromat, located at 326 Nassau Road, and exited the rear of the business before the robbery took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

Police on Long Island are investigating a robbery that sent a man to the hospital.

Four suspects robbed a 58-year-old man in Roosevelt at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said the man had finished his shift at a laundromat, located at 326 Nassau Road, and exited the rear of the business.

He was approached by four suspects when he was in the area of Mansfield Avenue.

The suspects punched and struck the 58-year-old until he fell to the ground and hit his head, police said. 

NCPD said the man suffered a number of injuries, including lost teeth. 

The suspects took the man's money and fled in an unknown direction, police said. 

Authorities reported that the four suspects were described as black males, with no age description provided. 

The first suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, police said. The second was wearing a black sweatsuit, and the third was wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt, NCPD said. 

A clothing description for the fourth suspect was not available.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-242-TIPS.

