Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Nassau County Man Shot, Killed During Altercation Outside Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
The area of North Somerset Road in Amityville where the shooting happened.
The area of North Somerset Road in Amityville where the shooting happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Long Island house.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 in Amityville.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot, which occurred after an altercation, in front of a home on North Somerset Road. The shooter then fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Elbert Wright, 28, of Massapequa, dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

