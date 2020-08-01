Nassau County Man Shot, Killed During Altercation Outside Long Island Home

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed following an altercation outside a Long Island house.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 in Amityville.

Suffolk County Police First Precinct officers responded to the scene after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot, which occurred after an altercation, in front of a home on North Somerset Road. The shooter then fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found Elbert Wright, 28, of Massapequa, dead from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

