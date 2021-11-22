Nassau County Man Injures Five Officers While Resisting Arrest, Police Say

A 22-year-old Long Island man is facing assault charges after police said he injured five officers while resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Bowling Green Drive in Westbury around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

After an investigation, police attempted to arrest Cristhofer Peralta Liriano, of Westbury, NCPD said.

Police said Liriano resisted arrest and began to fight with officers.

Officers used an Electrical Control Device to subdue Liriano, and he was arrested.

NCPD said five officers were injured during the arrest.

One of the officers suffered injuries to his shoulders, hands, back and neck, police said.

Another officer needed stitches due to a laceration on his forehead, and he also suffered other lacerations to his face and head.

The other three officers suffered lacerations to their faces and bodies, police said.

NCPD said Liriano was charged with:

Second-degree criminal contempt

Petit larceny

Resisting arrest

Five counts of second-degree assault

Endangering the welfare of a child

Liriano was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 21, authorities said.

