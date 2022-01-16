Nassau County Man Charged After Being Found With Loaded Pistol, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing weapons charges after police said he was found in possession of a loaded pistol.

Tyrone Vick, age 24, of Floral Park, was arrested following an investigation on Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw a 2015 Honda CRV on King Street in Floral Park with Vick was slumped over in the driver's seat at about 7:45 p.m., NCPD said.

Police tried to perform a field sobriety test, but Vick did not comply, authorities said.

After an investigation, officers recovered a loaded pistol and arrested Vick without incident, NCPD said.

Further investigation also led police to recover pistol cartridges from Vick's Honda, police said.

NCPD said Vick was charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway

He was set to be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 6, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.