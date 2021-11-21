Nassau County Man Accusing Of Assaulting Two With Metal Lock Inside Of Sock

A 34-year-old Long Island man was arrested after police said he hit two victims with a metal lock inside of a sock during an altercation.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that Tanner-Rey Perez, of Elmont, was arrested following the incident that happened at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Officers responded to a disturbance 490 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont and determined that Perez had been involved in an interaction with a 56-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man on the sidewalk.

NCPD said Perez left the scene before officers arrived, and he was located by officers and arrested not long after police arrived.

Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, and Perez was also taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident.

NCPD said Perez became combative with officers at the hospital, and resisted as officers tried to restrain him.

An officer suffered a laceration to his hand, police said. The officer was treated at the hospital.

NCPD said Perez was charged with the following:

Three counts of second-degree assault

Second-degree attempted escape

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Perez was scheduled to be arraigned later on Sunday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.