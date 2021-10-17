Contact Us
Breaking News: One Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island Expressway
Nassau County Man Accused Of Attacking Two Women, Causing 'Severe' Injuries

Nicole Valinote
A Long Island man is facing charges after police said he assaulted a 52-year-old woman and her 85-year-old mother.
David Miller, age 51, was arrested in the incident that occurred at 10:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 in Massapequa Park, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said Miller was arguing with the 52-year-old and the 85-year-old when the argument escalated and Miller began to punch the 52-year-old in the face.

Police said Miller, who is from Massapequa Park, wrapped his hands around the woman's throat, restricting her breathing, and said he was going to kill her.

The 85-year-old then went up the stairs to stop the attack, and Miller shoved her down the stairs, severely injuring her, NCPD said.

When officers arrived, they arrested Miller without further incident.

Police said investigators determined that Miller had suffered a self-inflicted knife wound to his throat and body.

He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical but stable condition, police said. Both women were also hospitalized.

NCPD said Miller was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of second-degree assault
  • Third-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief 
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing

Police said the defendant will be arraigned "when medically practical."

