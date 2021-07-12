Nassau County Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer While Resisting Arrest

A Long Island man has been charged after authorities said he assaulted a police officer while resisting arrest.

The Nassau County Police Department said officers responded to a home in Roosevelt on Eddy Road around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10.

Investigators reportedly determined that Bernard Norwood, age 37, of Roosevelt, had assaulted a female victim, whose age was not released.

Police said Norwood resisted arrest and struck an officer in the nose and face, which caused the officer to bleed.

NCPD said Norwood was then taken by ambulance to a hospital for assessment. The officer who was injured was also taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the female victim declined medical treatment.

Norwood is charged with second and third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest. He was arraigned on Sunday, July 11.

