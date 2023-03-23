Nanny, 2 Kids Were Inside When Burglar Smashed Way Into North Hills Home In Gated Community

A nanny and two kids were inside when a burglar smashed their way into a Long Island home located in a gated community.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in North Hills, at a home on Links Drive South, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the homeowner was out to dinner when his nanny called to tell him that the back door had been smashed. Neither the nanny nor the children heard the door break, police said.

When the homeowner returned, he discovered that his safe had been stolen. Nobody was injured in the break-in.

Police asked anyone with information in the case to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.

