Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Compact SUV At Long Island Intersection

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight at a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Thursday, July 2 at about 9:25 p.m. in Lindenhurst.

Jose Espinal-Padilla, 36, of Copiague, was operating a Takadi motorcycle northbound on North Wellwood Avenue when the motorcycle crashed into a southbound 2013 Nissan Rogue that was attempting to make a left turn onto Newark Street, Suffolk County Police said.

Espinal-Padilla was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan, Marilyn Hernandez, 22, of Farmingdale, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.