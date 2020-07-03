Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Compact SUV At Long Island Intersection

North Wellwood Avenue and Newark Street in Lindenhurst.
North Wellwood Avenue and Newark Street in Lindenhurst. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight at a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Thursday, July 2 at about 9:25 p.m. in Lindenhurst.

Jose Espinal-Padilla,  36, of Copiague, was operating a Takadi motorcycle northbound on North Wellwood Avenue when the motorcycle crashed into a southbound 2013 Nissan Rogue that was attempting to make a left turn onto Newark Street, Suffolk County Police said.

Espinal-Padilla was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan, Marilyn Hernandez, 22, of Farmingdale, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

