Mother, Daughter Go Missing On Long Island

A mother and daughter have gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating them.

Kristen Moore, age 41, and her daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, age 2, left their residence in Dix Hills on Monday, Dec. 28 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Kristen Moore stated that they were going to a doctor’s appointment and the two never returned, according to police.

Kristen Moore, who may be driving a gray pickup truck, has previously lived in Bay Shore and has family in Ohio.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the location of the two to contact 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

