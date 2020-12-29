Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Girl
Police & Fire

Mother, Daughter Go Missing On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Kristen Moore, age 41, and her daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, age 2.
Kristen Moore, age 41, and her daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, age 2. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A mother and daughter have gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating them.

Kristen Moore, age 41, and her daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, age 2, left their residence in Dix Hills on Monday, Dec. 28 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Suffolk County Police said.

Kristen Moore stated that they were going to a doctor’s appointment and the two never returned, according to police.

Kristen Moore, who may be driving a gray pickup truck, has previously lived in Bay Shore and has family in Ohio.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the location of the two to contact 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.