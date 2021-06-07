Missing Pennsylvania Man, 28, Could Be On Long Island, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Pennsylvania man who they say could be on Long Island.

Isaiah Holland, age 28, was reported missing by police in Easton, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon, June 7.

Holland is 6-foot-2, weighs about 300 pounds, and has brown eyes, police said.

Holland is known to visit Long Island, police said.

Anyone with information about Holland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

