Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Missing Pennsylvania Man, 28, Could Be On Long Island, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Isaiah Holland, age 28
Isaiah Holland, age 28 Photo Credit: Easton Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Pennsylvania man who they say could be on Long Island.

Isaiah Holland, age 28, was reported missing by police in Easton, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon, June 7.

Holland is 6-foot-2, weighs about 300 pounds, and has brown eyes, police said.

Holland is known to visit Long Island, police said.

Anyone with information about Holland’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.