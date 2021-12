A missing Long Island woman has been located.

Maureen Wolf, age 68, had last been seen leaving her Farmingdale resident on Fulton Street around noontime Wednesday, Dec. 1, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to the police on Friday, Dec. 17.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 21, Nassau County Police announced she has been found.

