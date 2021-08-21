Missing Long Island Man Found

Update:

A Long Island man who went missing has been found.

Ralph Page, age 52, had last been seen leaving his Holbrook residence, on Coates Avenue, on foot around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, said the Suffolk County Police.

On Saturday, Aug. 21, police announced he was located.

Original report:

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Long Island man.

Ralph Page, age 52, was last seen leaving his Holbrook residence, on Coates Avenue, on foot around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, said the Suffolk County Police.

Page is described as being 5-foot-10, and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue T-shirt, black sandals, a black baseball hat, and possibly a denim jacket.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Page's location to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or 911.

