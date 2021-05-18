Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Missing Long Island Man Found Dead

Joe Lombardi
Joseph Clemente
Joseph Clemente Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man who was missing for more than three weeks has been found dead, according to police.

Joseph Clemente, age 44, had last been seen on Sunday, April 25 after taking a taxi to a shopping center on Sunrise Highway in Copiague.

He was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, April 28, according to Suffolk County Police.

At the time he went missing, police said Clemente, who was listed as homeless, could be in the area of North Amityville.

On Monday night, May 17, Suffolk County Police announced that Clemente was found dead in North Amityville on Saturday, May 15. 

The cause of death is believed to be non-criminal, according to police.

