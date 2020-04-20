Missing Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 17-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found, police announced.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the missing teen over the weekend after Veronica Contreras went missing from her Farmingville home, located on Overlook Drive, sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, April 18.

On Monday afternoon, April 20, police announced hat Veronica has been located, unharmed.

Original report:

A 17-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the missing teen.

Veronica Contreras went missing from her Farmingville home, located on Overlook Drive, sometime between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday, April 18.

Contreras is 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 175 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

