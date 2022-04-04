Contact Us
Missing Levittown Man Located, Officials Say

Kathy Reakes
Richard Buseck has been located.
A missing Long Island man has been located, according to officials. 

Nassau County resident Richard Buseck, age 65, of Levittown, was reported missing on Sunday, April 3 in Levittown.

Buseck was last seen leaving his home in a gray 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate CPK 2267, said the Nassau County Police.

Nassau County Police announced Monday afternoon that Buseck had been located. 

No other information was released. 

