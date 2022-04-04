Missing Levittown Man Located, Officials Say

A missing Long Island man has been located, according to officials.

Nassau County resident Richard Buseck, age 65, of Levittown, was reported missing on Sunday, April 3 in Levittown.

Buseck was last seen leaving his home in a gray 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage with license plate CPK 2267, said the Nassau County Police.

Nassau County Police announced Monday afternoon that Buseck had been located.

No other information was released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.