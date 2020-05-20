Missing 14-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 14-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Milagro Romero Flores had last been seen at her residence in Hicksville on Dakota Street on Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m., Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police Tuesday morning, May 19.

Late Tuesday night, police said she has been located.

Original report:

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 170 pounds, with long brown wavy hair and brown eyes. She was wearing black shorts and a blue jean jacket with an unknown destination.

Detectives request anyone with information contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

