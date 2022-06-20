Missing 11-Year-Old Hempstead Boy Found, Police Say

Update:

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing has been located.

The Nassau County Police Department said in an update on Monday, June 20, that Joshua Williams has been found.

Joshua was reported missing on Monday morning after he was last seen leaving his Hempstead home the day prior, police said.

Original report:

Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Long Island who was last seen over the weekend.

Joshua Williams was last seen leaving his home on Willow Avenue in Hempstead at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, according to the Nassau County Police Department

Police said Joshua left his home on foot, and his possible destination is not known.

He was reported missing at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 20, NCPD reported.

He is described as being 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police reported.

NCPD said Joshua was last seen wearing black pants, red Crocs, and an orange T-shirt.

Police asked anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts to call the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

