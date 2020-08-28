Meryl Streep's Nephew Charged In Hamptons Road-Rage Incident

Famed actress Meryl Streep’s nephew was arrested on Long Island after being involved in a road rage incident that left his alleged victim in need of emergency surgery for a head injury.

Charles Harrison Streep, 31, allegedly assaulted his victim in the parking lot of a Chase Bank on Main Street in East Hampton this week, causing “serious head trauma,” East Hampton Village Police said in a press release.

The victim has not been identified by investigators, but according to multiple reports, it was an 18-year-old from the Springs section of East Hampton who was driving a Ford sedan.

Police said that Streep’s victim pulled off Main Street into the Circle, on his way to the Chase parking lot prior to the alleged incident.

It is alleged that Streep placed his arms around the neck of his victim, “squeezing and lifting his limp body off the ground” before throwing him to the ground.

The victim reportedly initially refused medical treatment but later requested assistance following the alleged attack at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Streep was arrested early on Thursday, Aug. 27 at a Pondview Lane residence in East Hampton, and charged with felony counts of assault and strangulation. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 bail.

According to the New York Post, the home Streep was arrested at has an estimated value of $6.5 million and is listed in the name of Streep’s mother, Mary Simon Streep, whose late father, William Simon, was the US treasury secretary during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

Streep is a 2007 graduate of New Canaan High School and is the son of Meryl Streep’s brother.

He played lacrosse for the University of Virginia, according to the school’s website.

