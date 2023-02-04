Massive Fire Tears Through Medical Office Building In Roslyn (Developing)

This story has been updated.

Multiple agencies are battling a massive fire tearing through a medical office building on Long Island Saturday evening, Feb. 4.

Firefighters in Roslyn were called just before 6 p.m. with reports of a fire at a three-story commercial office building located on the northeast corner of Northern and Port Washington boulevards, according to police radio traffic.

Arriving crews reported heavy fire conditions inside the brick-facade building, and within 30 minutes the blaze had grown to three-alarm status.

The incident had reached four-alarm status by 7:30 p.m., indicating a potentially “catastrophic” fire. Crews reported fire on multiple floors.

Video posted on the Facebook account "LI Fire Buff" shows flames shooting from multiple windows on the upper floor, as well as from the building's roof.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire or whether anyone was injured.

The building is home to several medical and dental offices, including North Shore Restorative & Implant Dentistry, Gold Coast Prosthodontics of Long Island, and Flower Hill Dental Group.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.