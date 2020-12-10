Massive Fire Destroys Long Island Home

Propane tanks may have sparked a huge fire that destroyed a Long Island home, leaving eight family members displaced.

The fire began at 84 St. Peters Drive around 11:15 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, in Brentwood, reported ABC 7.

When the fire started a woman and child were home and able to escape without injury, officials said.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames could be seen shooting from the roof and quickly devoured the home, News 7 said.

A stack of propane tanks behind the home was "comprised" with the relief valve open on some tanks, officials told the news channel.

Firefighters continued to put out hotspots into the afternoon.

The Red Cross is assisting the eight people who live in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is believed to be caused by the propane tanks, officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.